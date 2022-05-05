 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Marijuana legalization bill clears Delaware House

  • 0

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware House voted Thursday to approve a bill legalizing possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use.

The legislation cleared the Democrat-led House on 26-14 vote and now goes to the Senate, which is also controlled by Democrats. Even if it were to pass both chambers, it faces a potential veto from Democratic Gov. John Carney, who has previously expressed doubts about legalizing recreational marijuana.

Under current law, possession of one ounce or less of marijuana by anyone 21 years of age or older carries a civil penalty of $100. That provision would be eliminated under the bill approved Thursday.

Possession of recreational marijuana by anyone under 21 would still result in a civil penalty, while possession of more than one ounce of marijuana and public consumption would remain misdemeanors.

The bill approved Thursday was introduced in late March as stand-alone legislation after a failed effort to pass broader legislation creating a state-regulated and taxed marijuana industry.

People are also reading…

“Delaware is more than capable of successfully enacting policies for safe and legal cannabis,” chief bill sponsor Rep. Ed Osienski, a Newark Democrat, said in a statement after Thursday’s vote. “I’m grateful to the House for passing this bill and look forward to continuing this effort until Delaware is poised to establish a new, legal industry in our state.”

Passage of the legalization bill required only a simple majority, but legislation creating a state-licensed marijuana industry would require a three-fifths majority vote in each chamber because it would establish a new tax.

Legislation that would have both legalized recreational marijuana use by adults and establish a state-run pot industry was defeated in the House in March. Members voted 23-14 in favor the legislation, but it fell two votes short of a three-fifths majority. No Republicans voted in favor of that bill, and four lawmakers, including two Democrats, chose not to vote.

House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf of Rehoboth, a retired state trooper, was the only Democrat to vote against that bill. He also voted against the legalization bill on Thursday, along with fellow Democrat Bill Bush of Dover and 12 of the 15 GOP representatives.

Meanwhile, a separate bill sponsored by Osienski to create a state-run marijuana industry cleared the House Revenue and Finance Committee last month and is awaiting consideration by the Appropriations Committee.

Supporters of that legislation have argued that a state-controlled and licensed pot industry would curtail the black market while creating jobs and boosting Delaware’s tax coffers. The bill calls for the state to license and oversee a manufacturing and distribution industry and levy a 15% tax on retail sales. It would prohibit people from growing their own plants for personal consumption.

Opponents have argued that legalization would lead to increased marijuana use among teens and young adults, expose business owners to liability, and result in more traffic deaths and injuries. They also say it would do little to eliminate illegal sales.

The Associated Press reported in January that the legalization of marijuana in California had done little to discourage black market sales in that state, and that some California licensees are simultaneously participating in the black market — whose estimated value of $8 billion is roughly double the amount of legal sales — in order to make a profit.

Currently, recreational marijuana use is permitted in 18 states and the District of Columbia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices. The earnings report Tuesday renewed calls for a U.K. government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said that underlying profit more than doubled in the first three months of the year to $6.2 billion. It reports a net loss of $23 billion after accounting for the write-off of its stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft over the Ukraine war. Opposition parties are calling for the U.K. government to tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by. 

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race. Hutchinson is a two-term governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term. He said Sunday it was time for the Republican Party to move on from Trump and “the direction he wants to take our country.” Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment says he's glad evacuations had begun at a steel mill where civilians and fighters have holed up in the last section of Mariupol not controlled by the Russians. The Azov Regiment is helping defend the Azovstal steel mill. Deputy Commander Sviastoslav Palamar said Sunday he hopes the evacuation will continue until all civilians and soldiers are evacuated. Palamar says the area is strewn with rubble, mines, rockets, artillery shells and unexploded cluster ordinance. And he says the presence of children and civilians makes it harder to fight. 

Trump endorsement divides Republicans in deep-red Nebraska

Trump endorsement divides Republicans in deep-red Nebraska

In Nebraska, the winner of a crowded Republican primary race for governor will be the overwhelming favorite to win in November. Nearly all the state’s GOP leaders have lined up behind businessman Jim Pillen. But no endorsement matters like former President Donald Trump's. He is backing his longtime friend Charles Herbster and will hold a rally Sunday in support of the cattle breeder. A third candidate, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, appears to have a shot at winning the nomination in part thanks to an endorsement from the mayor of Omaha. They seek to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who can't seek reelection because of term limits.

Watch Now: Related Video

How will humans communicate with Earth when they get to Mars?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News