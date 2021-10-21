Maryland attorney general announces he won't seek reelection

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general announced Thursday that he will not seek another term.

In a message to staff, Attorney General Brian Frosh, who has spent decades in public service, said the work in the attorney general’s office has been the most fulfilling and productive of his professional life. He added that he plans to stay busy during the 15 months he has left in office.

“I intend to make the most of every single moment,” he wrote to staffers. ”I will continue to work with you to provide the best possible legal advice to our clients, to protect Marylanders, to improve their lives and to fight for justice.”

The 75-year-old Montgomery County Democrat is in his second term as attorney general. He previously served more than 25 years in the General Assembly, where he developed a reputation as an environmental advocate and served as the chairman of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee .

Frosh occasionally clashed with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and after former President Donald Trump’s election, the Democrat-controlled Maryland legislature gave Frosh expanded authority to sue the federal government without the governor’s permission. He joined forces with District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine to file a federal lawsuit alleging Trump violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause. The suit ended when Trump left office earlier this year.

During Frosh’s tenure, his office recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for the state and consumers and from predatory lenders, Wall Street banks, drug companies, automobile manufacturers and tobacco companies, his office said. It also prosecuted gang members, human traffickers and led efforts to protect the environment from polluters. Frosh also worked to reform Maryland’s cash-bail system.

Frosh is the second Maryland official to announce plans to leave office this week. Treasurer Nancy Kopp announced Monday that she’ll step down from the post she’s held sine 2002 by the end of the year.

