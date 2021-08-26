Maryland board votes to require masks in schools statewide

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State Board of Education voted Thursday for an emergency regulation to require children and adults to wear masks in K-12 schools statewide to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Most of Maryland's 24 jurisdictions already have mandated masks in schools, five counties have not —- Carroll, Cecil, Dorchester, Somerset and Worcester counties.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended universal mask-wearing for teachers and students inside school buildings this fall, citing the rapid spread of the delta variant. Most states allow school districts to set their own mask policies. Maryland would join California, Illinois and Louisiana in deciding to require masks for students and teachers statewide, if a state legislative committee gives final approval.

Susan Getty, a board member, noted that about half of the state's students are not even eligible for a vaccine at this time because of their age. People 12 and over are eligible to be vaccinated. Getty said mandating mask-wearing is an additional strategy to protect students, especially against the highly contagious delta variant.