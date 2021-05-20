Maryland budget official outlines billions in pandemic aid

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is expecting to receive about $3.7 billion in federal pandemic relief “within the next week or so,” a state budget official said Thursday during the first meeting of a state workgroup on pandemic-related spending.

Marc Nicole, who is Gov. Larry Hogan's deputy budget secretary, outlined more than $62 billion in overall federal and state pandemic relief funds during an initial meeting of a state workgroup on pandemic spending.

Comptroller Peter Franchot asked Nicole whether funds would be dispersed in lump sums or in segments. Nicole said Maryland received last year's coronavirus relief funds in one payment. Nicole said the state is preparing its financial systems to receive the $3.7 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funds at once as well.

Nicole said guidance from last week on the dispersal of the federal aid said that states with unemployment rates more than 2% higher than when the pandemic started would be able to receive the money all at once. Maryland's unemployment rate was about 3.5% before the pandemic, and it is now about 6%.

“I expect that we will be getting a $3.7 billion wire transfer, I’m hoping, within the next week or so,” Nicole said.