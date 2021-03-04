Maryland Gov. Hogan expands plans to improve vaccine equity

“I could use words to characterize what that feels like to us — that it is unfair, that it is outrageous — but I think the numbers speak for themselves: 90% of the vaccinations at a vaccination site in our county have gone to residents who do not reside there," Alsobrooks said.

The county executive has asked Hogan to set aside days of the week only for county residents to be vaccinated at the mass vaccination site at Six Flags.

Hogan said his administration will work with the county executive and adjust plans as the state can.

“We are reserving a certain percentage of slots at Six Flags every day," Hogan said. "With the increasing supply of doses, perhaps we can make adjustments.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also is asking Hogan to reserve appointments for residents at a mass vaccination site in Maryland's largest city. Hogan angered city officials last week, when he said Baltimore had received more vaccine doses than the city was “entitled to," when asked about Scott's request that a certain percentage of vaccines at a mass vaccination site be reserved for city residents.