Maryland governor says his family has felt Asian prejudice

Also Sunday, New York Mayor Bill De Blasio acknowledged on CBS’ `Face the Nation’ that hate crimes against Asian Americans were occurring with troubling frequency in his city, calling them “horrendous and disgusting.”

Hogan also defended his decision to ease some restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus after Tapper noted that health officials have asked governors to keep restrictions in place as the nation continues a slow process of vaccinating the population.

Citing downward trends in the number of new cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate in Maryland, Hogan last week lifted capacity limits on restaurants, bars and most other businesses statewide, while allowing large venues to reopen at half capacity.

“We didn’t lift restrictions. We did raise capacity limits, but we kept the most serious mitigation measures in place, which is masking and distancing, which many states have changed. We did not,” Hogan said.

“I think we took a kind of a balanced approach that’s trying to continue to keep people safe, but also try to get some folks back to work and help support some of our small businesses.”

Tapper also asked Hogan if he blames former President Donald Trump for hesitancy among his supporters to get the vaccine.

“Well, I think he certainly didn’t help any with his messaging ... on masking and not speaking out strongly enough on the vaccines,” Hogan said.

