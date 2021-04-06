Maryland House OKs more access to police misconduct records

Supporters of expanding public access to records about police disciplinary cases said greater transparency is needed to assure the public that complaints against police are taken seriously.

The bill is named “Anton’s Law” after 19-year-old Anton Black, who died in police custody in 2018 in a rural town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Police footage of the incident shows officers pinned Black down for more than five minutes as they handcuffed him and shackled his legs as his body eventually went limp. One of the officers involved had nearly 30 use-of-force reports from his police career in Dover, Delaware.

Opponents criticized the measure for being too broad by opening records relating to allegations that end up being unsubstantiated.

Del. Jason Buckel, an Allegany County Republican, sought to change the bill so that records in administrative disciplinary cases would be expunged, if an officer is exonerated.

“I’m not upset with officers who have unfounded complaints against them," Buckel said. "I’m not upset with officers who try to do everything right and still had someone make an allegation.”

Supporters, who rejected the proposed change, cited the Black case as an example of how police with troubling backgrounds can move to another police department.