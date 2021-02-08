Maryland House overrides veto of major education measure

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates voted Monday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a comprehensive K-12 education measure that would boost school funding by billions of dollars over a decade’s time.

The House voted 95-37 to override the veto, clearing the 85 votes, or three-fifths, needed. The measure has been a top priority of Democrats, who control the General Assembly.

“This reform package, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, is going to benefit the entire state, every county, every student, every teacher and every family — all the way from Allegany County to Prince George’s County,” said Del. Alonzo Washington, a Prince George’s Democrat.

The Maryland Senate will still need to override the governor’s veto for the measure to become law. Senators passed the bill last year with enough support for a veto override. They could take up the measure again as soon as this week.

The legislation was based on recommendations of a state commission and more than three years of study. While it would be phased in, the measure is estimated to cost an additional $4 billion in fiscal year 2030, with local jurisdictions contributing to state funding to pay for it.