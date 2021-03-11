Maryland House passes extensive police reform measure

Del. Haven Shoemaker, a Carroll County Republican, said officers have told him the bill “will make their lives difficult, if not impossible" and cause police to quit throughout the state.

“So, ultimately we won't have to worry about either defunding or defanging the police, because we won't have any officers to defund or defang,” Shoemaker said.

A major point of contention in the bill is a provision that would limit no-knock warrants on residential property between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., except in an emergency.

Supporters of the timeframe limit cited the fatal police shooting last year of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. Taylor was fatally shot by police who burst through her door with a narcotics warrant. She and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker had settled in for the night when police arrived and knocked down the door. Walker said he thought an intruder was breaking in, and he fired a single shot that struck an officer in the leg.

Atterbeary cited the case as an example of how dangerous no-knock warrants can be.

“That is how innocent people get shot," Atterbeary said during debate.

Opponents said it opened a wide window for criminals to conceal illegal activity.