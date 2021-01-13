Maryland lawmakers begin session transformed by COVID-19

Ferguson said the Senate would move quickly to approve Hogan's proposal, but with changes from senators he said have been working for the last 10 months to help constituents address problems they are facing. The Senate president stressed the need to improve the state's unemployment system.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, said the House has its own relief package that includes help for housing assistance, broadband reform, virtual learning and measures to incentivize telework.

“We have a relief package and we’re going to prioritize that and see what the governor has in his bill," Jones said during a morning on The Daily Record's “Eye on Annapolis Summit.”

Hogan, who also appeared on the program, said approving a balanced state budget and his relief proposal were clearly top priorities.

“If the legislature passed the budget, passed some relief, I’d call it a huge success and call it a day," said the governor, who will be releasing the annual budget proposal next week.

The General Assembly is scheduled to meet for 90 days. Last March, lawmakers adjourned 19 days early due to the virus, which is far more prevalent now than it was then.