Maryland lawmakers still negotiating on police reform

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers kept negotiating on a package of extensive police reform legislation on Friday, but they will miss a deadline to pass the legislation to Gov. Larry Hogan in time for them to override any potential vetoes of the legislation this year before they adjourn April 12.

The Maryland Senate passed a large omnibus bill that originated in the House late Thursday night on a 32-15 vote, but senators made some changes that still require House approval before the bill can go to the governor.

Several other police reform measures also have yet to be passed, as the legislature approaches a Saturday deadline to present legislation to the governor, requiring him to act on them before they adjourn.

Neither chamber is scheduled to return until Monday.

The General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, still has plenty of time to approve the measures before adjournment, but if Hogan were to veto any of them, lawmakers would have to wait until the next legislative session to override any vetoes.

Hogan has not taken a position on any of the legislation so far.