Maryland lawmakers vote to expand tax credit for immigrants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly gave final approval Friday to expanding a state tax credit for low-income workers to include immigrants, including some living in the country illegally who work and pay taxes in the state.

The House of Delegates voted 91-44 for the measure already approved by the Senate, sending it to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Shareese DeLeaver-Churchill, a Hogan spokeswoman, wrote in an email the governor will review the legislation.

The measure would extend the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit for low-income residents to people who use individual taxpayer identification numbers in addition to those who have Social Security numbers. They were left out of an initial relief bill that already has been signed into law.

Del. Joseline Pena-Melnyk, a Democrat, said she has seen lines of cars stretching for blocks as people wait to get food near her home in the suburbs of the nation's capital. She also said she regularly gets calls from people who can't pay their mortgage or rent.