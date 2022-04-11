 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Maryland legislature enters last day, most priorities done

  • 0

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers enter the last day of their legislative session on Monday with most high-profile measures already passed into law, including tax relief, a paid family leave program and an extensive measure aimed at slowing climate change.

Democrats, who control the legislature, and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan already have signed a bipartisan budget deal with nearly $1.86 billion in tax relief over five years for Maryland retirees, small businesses and low-income families in a year of enormous budget surplus for the state's $58.5 billion budget.

The deal included a tax credit as an incentive for employers and businesses to hire and retain workers from underserved communities and sales tax exemptions for child care products such as diapers, car seats, and baby bottles, and health products for dental hygiene, diabetic care and medical devices.

“I think we’ve gotten some remarkable work done,” Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, said after session on Saturday. “We’ve passed an incredible budget that invests in Maryland, gives money back to taxpayers, invests in seniors and working families.”

People are also reading…

They also agreed on a one-month gas tax suspension to provide about $100 million in additional relief from high prices at the pump. Lawmakers decided against extending the suspension, which expires at the end of the week.

Democrats still had their disagreements with the term-limited governor, who is in his last year in office. They needed to get priority bills to him early in order to override them while still in session — a strong incentive for getting the bulk of their priorities already passed. Since this is the last year of the term before elections, bills vetoed by the governor after the legislature adjourns can't be overridden next year.

Lawmakers overrode Hogan's veto on Saturday to create a paid family leave insurance program that has been discussed for years in the state. Maryland workers will be able to take up to 12 weeks of partially paid leave to deal with such family issues as having a baby, caring for a sick relative or dealing with a military deployment. Up to 24 weeks could be taken in some cases, such as when someone who took 12 weeks due to an illness has a child later.

They also overrode the governor's veto of legislation to expand access to abortion in the state. Maryland will end a restriction that only physicians perform abortions, enabling nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants with training to perform them.

Lawmakers passed a broad measure aimed at slowing climate change. Hogan said Friday he would let the bill go into law without his signature. The “Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022” speeds up Maryland’s current goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from 40% of 2006 levels to 60% by 2031. It also sets a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045 in the state.

Lawmakers also approved a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in July 2023, giving the final decision to voters in November. A measure lawmakers passed to take initial steps toward implementation went into law without Hogan's signature. Licensing and taxing issues will be taken up next year, if voters approve.

Legislators and the governor also agreed to a new congressional map for the state, after a judge struck down the map approved by lawmakers over Hogan's veto in December as a “product of extreme gerrymandering.” The General Assembly redrew the state's eight U.S. House districts to be more compact, and Hogan signed the measure last week.

A measure to ban so-called "ghost guns," which do not have serial numbers, is going into law without Hogan's signature. Lawmakers overrode Hogan's veto of a bill to require firearms dealers to have certain security measures in place as stores.

The General Assembly also approved juvenile justice reforms. Lawmakers overrode the governor's veto of a bill that prohibits a law enforcement officer conducting custodial interrogation of a child, unless the child has consulted with an attorney.

Lawmakers are still working on details related to enhancing the state's cybersecurity defenses.

“We have to finish out cyber on Monday, but I think there's large agreement so that's probably one of the biggest issues that's outstanding,” Ferguson said Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts.

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

US hits Russia with 'war crimes' sanctions, Europe following

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting Russia in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The U.S. blocked two key Russian banks and also sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters. The United Kingdom piled on asset freezes Wednesday against two major Russian banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end dependency on Russian coal and oil by the end of this year. The European Union is also expected to soon take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russia and an EU embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities emerging in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from the town of Bucha.

Fetterman, Democrats confront a newly hostile Senate primary

Fetterman, Democrats confront a newly hostile Senate primary

Voters are digesting a newly hostile Democratic primary race in Pennsylvania’s premier contest for U.S. Senate. That's as the leading candidates came together in a room Saturday, face to face, for the first time since Conor Lamb first attacked rival John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor. Fetterman has been on the defensive, after a week of attacks by Lamb, Malcolm Kenyatta and a super PAC supporting Lamb that's running a TV ad against Fetterman. Neither Lamb nor Kenyatta made any reference to Fetterman in their remarks to a crowd of about 200 Penn State-area Democrats. But Fetterman did, telling the crowd that he wouldn't attack a fellow Democrat.

Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

Russian troops have left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city. The scenes of destruction give fuel to Kyiv’s calls Thursday for more Western support to help halt Moscow’s offensive before it refocuses on the country’s east. Dozens of people lined up to receive loaves of bread, diapers and medicine from vans parked outside a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point in Chernihiv. Russian forces besieged the city for weeks before retreating. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pleaded Thursday for weapons from NATO to face down the coming offensive in the east. Nations from the western alliance agreed to ramp their supply of arms. 

Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice

Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice

The Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the court. Cheers rang out in the Senate chamber as Jackson was confirmed on Thursday. The vote was 53-47 with three Republicans voting for confirmation. She will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer, rejuvenating a diminished liberal wing of the conservative-dominated court. Jackson will be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. At her hearings last month, she told senators she would apply the law “without fear or favor." 

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after World War II.

Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station

Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station

Ukrainian authorities say a missile hit a train station where thousands of Ukrainians had gathered. At least 52 people died in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a looming Russian offensive in the country’s east. Photos from the station in Kramatorsk showed the dead covered with tarps and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted in Russian. The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station. Meanwhile, workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town where dozens of killings have been documented after a Russian pullout. 

Democrats accuse oil companies of 'rip off' on gas prices

Democrats accuse oil companies of 'rip off' on gas prices

House Democrats are accusing oil companies of “ripping off the American people” and putting profits before production as Americans suffer from higher gasoline prices amid the war in Ukraine. Oil executives, testifying before Congress for the second time in six months, responded that oil is a global market and that oil companies don’t dictate prices. The hearing comes as President Joe Biden has ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months in a bid to control prices. Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington blamed Biden for the increase.

Watch Now: Related Video

Woods 'thankful for the opportunity to be able to grind through Masters'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News