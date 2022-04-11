Maryland legislature near session end, most priorities done

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers neared the end of their legislative session on Monday with most high-profile measures already passed into law, including tax relief in a year of large budget surplus, a paid family leave program and an extensive measure aimed at slowing climate change.

On their last day, lawmakers were still working on legislation that would invest more than $500 million in strengthening the state's cybersecurity by creating a centralized Maryland network. They also reached an agreement on raising the legal age of marriage in the state from 15 to 17, with judicial review if there is no parental consent, after years of struggling with the issue.

Democrats, who control the legislature, and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan already have signed a bipartisan budget deal. It features nearly $1.86 billion in tax relief over five years for Maryland retirees, small businesses and low-income families in a year of enormous budget surplus for the state's $58.5 billion budget.

The deal included a tax credit as an incentive for employers and businesses to hire and retain workers from underserved communities. It also includes sales tax exemptions for child care products such as diapers, car seats, and baby bottles, and health products for dental hygiene, diabetic care and medical devices.

Senate President Bill Ferguson, hours before adjournment at midnight, cited bipartisan work in an election year that resulted in major investments in the state.

“Bipartisan solutions were achieved,” Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, said. “I think that Marylanders should be really proud of the budget that we passed, the investments that we're making, and I think across the board it was truly an historic year.”

Hogan highlighted the tax relief for retirees that he has been advocating for years as one of the reasons for calling this his best session as governor.

“Look, we’ve stood up and disagreed strongly on different issues, but I think we’ve accomplished a lot together," Hogan said, referring to bipartisan work with Democrats.

Democrats indeed had their disagreements with the term-limited governor, now in his last year in office. They needed to get priority bills to him early in order to override them while still in session — a strong incentive for getting the bulk of their priorities already passed. Since this is the last year of the term before elections, bills vetoed by the governor after the legislature adjourns can't be overridden next year.

Lawmakers overrode Hogan's veto on Saturday to create a paid family leave insurance program that has been discussed for years in the state. Maryland workers will be able to take up to 12 weeks of partially paid leave to deal with such family issues as having a baby, caring for a sick relative or dealing with a military deployment. Up to 24 weeks could be taken in some cases, such as when someone who took 12 weeks due to an illness has a child later.

They also overrode the governor's veto of legislation to expand access to abortion in the state. Maryland will end a restriction that only physicians perform abortions, enabling nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants with training to perform them.

Lawmakers passed a broad measure aimed at slowing climate change. Hogan said Friday he would let the bill go into law without his signature. The “Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022” speeds up Maryland’s current goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from 40% of 2006 levels to 60% by 2031. It also sets a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045 in the state.

Lawmakers also approved a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in July 2023, giving the final decision to voters in November. A measure lawmakers passed to take initial steps toward implementation went into law without Hogan's signature. Licensing and taxing issues will be taken up next year, if voters approve.

Separately, lawmakers passed a bill setting aside $1 million to fund alternative therapies including psychedelics and hyperbaric oxygen therapy for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries in clinical trials.

Lawmakers also approved a bill to invest $400 million in development in the area around FedEx Field Stadium, home to the Washington Commanders football team, though the money would not be used to pay for a new stadium. A companion bill to spend $1.2 billion to upgrade Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium also was passed.

Legislators and the governor agreed to a new congressional map for the state, after a judge struck down the map approved by lawmakers over Hogan's veto in December as a “product of extreme gerrymandering.” The General Assembly redrew the state's eight U.S. House districts to be more compact, and Hogan signed the measure last week.

A measure to ban so-called "ghost guns," which do not have serial numbers, is going into law without Hogan's signature. Lawmakers overrode Hogan's veto of a bill to require firearms dealers to have certain security measures in place as stores.

