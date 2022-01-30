 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maryland police: Injured officer fatally shoots man at home

CROFTON, Md. (AP) — A man was shot and killed by a police officer who had been seriously injured while responding early Sunday to a 911 call reporting family violence at a Maryland home, authorities said.

A division within the Maryland Attorney General's Office will lead an investigation into what happened, in keeping with a new state law related to officer-involved shootings.

Anne Arundel County police officers were called about 4 a.m. to a house in Crofton, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Baltimore. The caller told police her adult son had assaulted her and wasn’t letting her leave, police Lt. Jacklyn Davis said.

Officers entered the house and found the caller and her son in a locked upstairs bedroom, news outlets reported. They entered the room, and the man complied with verbal commands to get on the ground, but he began to fight when officers went to handcuff him, according to Davis.

A Taser deployed by officers to subdue the man was ineffective and during the struggle an officer was injured, according to Davis. That officer shot the suspect, who died at the scene, Davis said. The officer was in serious condition Sunday morning at an area trauma center, she said.

The names of the man and the officer who shot him weren’t immediately released Sunday.

Investigators from the Attorney General Office and Maryland State Police officials were at the scene collecting evidence and identify witnesses. Police body camera footage will be reviewed and must be released within 14 days, with some exceptions.

“These are certainly tough calls that we respond to, and officers are thrust into situations where they have to make critical decisions, oftentimes very split-second decisions, that they have to live with for the rest of their lives,” county Police Chief Amal Awad said Sunday.

