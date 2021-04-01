Maryland Senate advances sweeping police accountability bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has advanced a far-reaching police reform measure already passed by the House of Delegates.

Senators debated the bill late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning before they gave the measure preliminary approval amid strong criticism from opponents.

Critics objected to a provision that could cause an officer to forfeit his or her pension for committing a felony or perjury. Some senators also opposed a provision requiring a mental health screening for officers.

Overall, opponents say the bill goes too far and will cause large numbers of police to quit. But supporters say law enforcement officers must be responsible for their behavior.

Several senators also objected to how quickly the Senate was acting on legislation with significant differences to nine police reform bills the Senate has passed. The House bill was only just passed by a Senate committee late Wednesday night.

Critics say the Senate should shelve the House measure and let lawmakers in the other chamber work on the measures passed by the Senate earlier this session. The House has put its reform proposals mostly in one large bill.

