Maryland Senate OKs tax credit for immigrants

“This is a very serious public policy step we’re taking," Ready said. "We’re talking about taking taxpayer money, from a taxpayer base that is one of the most burdened in the country, and it’s about to become more burdened.”

But supporters say the workers covered under the measure pay more than $100 million in taxes annually without being eligible for most tax credits or public assistance programs.

“They do the work that many Americans are glad they have been able to graduate from, and these jobs are absolutely essential," said Sen. Delores Kelley, a Baltimore County Democrat. "Think of them as the essential workers, and then they pay taxes still on the little bit that they get. But for the grace of God, we all could be in their shoes.”

The measure would affect between 60,000 and 80,000 people in addition to the broader relief measure already enacted.

The relief bill already signed into law includes immediate stimulus payments of $300 to low-income single tax filers and $500 for families.

It also will increase payments under the state's EITC for this year and the next two years.