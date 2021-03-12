Maryland Senate passes measure to fight climate change

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate voted Friday for a package of steps to fight climate change by planting 5 million trees over 10 years, increasing energy efficient buildings and committing to more electric state vehicle use.

The measure would require the Maryland Department of the Environment to plan to increase the state's greenhouse gas reduction goals from 40% of 2006 levels by 2030 to 60%. It also would require the state to achieve net-zero statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

Supporters described it as a far-reaching measure to address climate change in a state particularly vulnerable to sea level rise due to its large number of tidal communities.

Sen. Paul Pinsky, a Democrat who sponsored the measure, said stronger action is needed in a state that is starting to see islands disappear in the Chesapeake Bay from rising waters. He also noted that sewer systems are being flooded in severe storms, and farmers on the state's Eastern Shore are losing acres of crops because of salt water intrusion.

“This is not anything we can ignore," Pinsky said. "We see — here in Annapolis and in Baltimore — days during flooding, people cannot get to their businesses. It is already starting to affect our economy.”