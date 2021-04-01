Maryland Senate passes police accountability measure

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate passed an expansive police accountability measure late Thursday night that supporters said was critically needed to restore public trust in law enforcement.

Opponents, however, contended the legislation went too far and will hurt police recruitment and retention.

The Senate voted 32-15 for a bill already approved by the House of Delegates. Thirty-one Democrats and one Republican voted for the measure, while 14 Republicans and one Democrat voted against it. The bill now goes back to the House to review amendments added by the Senate.

The bill includes repeal of job protections long criticized for impeding accountability in misconduct cases known as the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights. It also would put limits on no-knock warrants and create a statewide use-of-force standard that bans chokeholds. It includes a duty-to-intervene provision requiring an officer to make a reasonable effort to prevent use of excessive force. It also would require body cameras throughout the state by 2025.

“The system is broken for too many of us,” said Sen. Malcolm Augustine, a Prince George’s County Democrat. “That's why this Police Reform and Accountability Act is so important. It is there to help protect those who feel they have no protection.”