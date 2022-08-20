 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Maryland statewide candidates speak at county conference

  • Updated
  • 0

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Candidates for statewide offices in Maryland addressed a conference sponsored by the Maryland Association of Counties on Saturday in Ocean City, where they pledged to work with local leaders.

The Baltimore Sun reports that public health emergency management, police body-camera footage and tax collection were among the topics discussed.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore, whose campaign said he had a scheduling conflict, was the only one of the six major party nominees for governor, attorney general and comptroller who didn’t participate. Moore attended previous days of the conference.

Del. Dan Cox, Moore's Republican opponent, noted Moore’s absence in his remarks. He also told the audience of elected leaders that he is the only candidate for governor who has experience in elected office.

People are also reading…

Cox, a conservative Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, emphasized local control. Asked about responding to emergencies, he said he would “reconstruct the code” and “modernize” emergency management laws to rein in executive authority and put more power with local governments.

The forum was the first chance for the nominees in the attorney general race — Democratic U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown and former Republican Anne Arundel County Councilman Michael Peroutka — and those for comptroller — Democratic Del. Brooke Lierman and Republican Harford County Executive Barry Glassman — to appear jointly as the nominees of their parties’ voters.

Peroutka has, like Cox, run his campaign primarily on the message that the pandemic measures were not constitutional.

“These things were unlawful. It doesn’t matter, by the way, what you thought of the science. Even if you thought — I didn’t think much of the science, personally — but even if you thought the science of all this was perfect, it was still unlawful,” Peroutka said.

Brown, while not specifically mentioning Peroutka, pitched himself as the moderate candidate.

“Marylanders want us to govern in the middle," Brown said. "They want us to find that common ground, to find that consensus. Marylanders reject extreme governance. They always have. Extreme to the right, or extreme to the left.”

Glassman and Lierman both said they would work closely with county leaders to share data on income taxes that will allow them to more accurately predict incoming revenue.

Glassman said his time in local government makes him more qualified to know what counties need. Facing a statewide election in which he would need to win over some Democratic and independent voters, he stressed he would keep the office “nonpartisan.”

“We deserve someone that’s not going to work for special interests, certain parties, but stand up and be a strong independent comptroller for everyone,” Glassman, a two-term Harford County executive, former county councilman and legislator, said.

Lierman said she wants to be a comptroller “who embraces creative ideas” while talking about her legislative initiatives to modernize the Maryland Board of Revenue Estimates website and her plan to bring more transparency to the contracting process on the Board of Public Works.

“It’s our time in Maryland to really be bold and to do better,” said Lierman, who is a two-term delegate from Baltimore.

Moore told reporters Friday night at the conference that he was “very much” looking forward to an eventual debate with Cox.

“The moment that people get a chance to hear us together articulate our vastly different visions for the state and where the state’s going to go, I think more and more people will understand and will come on to our side,” Moore said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Baltimore Sun.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says after losing a Republican primary she’s thinking about running for president. Cheney is ex-President Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress and lost the primary Tuesday to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Cheney tells supporters she’ll do whatever it takes to ensure Trump “is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney told NBC on Wednesday defeating Trump will require a “united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents.” She declines to say if she will run for president but concedes it’s something she’s “thinking about.” Her primary defeat, by a substantial margin, is a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right.

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

The Justice Department is rebuffing an effort to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. In court papers Monday, prosecutors argue the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the affidavit contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. In a statement on his social media platform, Trump called for the release of the unredacted affidavit in the interest of transparency.

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

President Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combatting a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S. The Democrat is working to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the soul of the nation.” The White House announced Friday that Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15, highlighting the “corrosive effects” of violence on public safety and democracy. Advocates pushed Biden to hold the event after 10 Black people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May, aiming to address a succession of hate-driven violence in cities including El Paso, Texas, Pittsburgh and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier

Police say a man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself. Police say the man didn't seem to be targeting any member of Congress. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. at a vehicle barricade set on Capitol Hill. Authorities say that as the man was getting out of the car, the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Police say he then opened fire, shooting several bullets into the air as police approached. The man's identity hasn't been released, but investigators have located addresses for him in Delaware and Pennsylvania and have learned he had a criminal history in the past decade.

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

Explosions and fires have ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week. The blasts forced the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. Russia is blaming the explosions on an “act of sabotage” without naming the perpetrators. Ukraine stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility. Last week's explosions destroyed nine Russian planes at another Crimean air base. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it to launch attacks against the country in the war that began nearly six months ago. If Ukrainian forces were, in fact, behind the explosions, they would represent a significant escalation in the war.

WNBA's Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence

WNBA's Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence

Russian news agencies reported that lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner have filed an appeal of her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drug possession. The case has been denounced by the United States and could lead to a high-profile prisoner swap. Griner is an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Griner admitted that she had the canisters in her luggage, but said she had inadvertently packed them in haste and that she had no criminal intent.

Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes

Some Capitol rioters try to profit from their Jan. 6 crimes

Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are trying to profit from their participation in the deadly insurrection while they face the legal consequences for their crimes. In some cases, rioters have used the attack as a platform for promoting their business endeavors, political aspirations or social media profiles. Many of those charged have used websites and crowdfunding platforms to raise money after their arrests. Efforts to capitalize on the riot haven’t gone over well with federal prosecutors or the judges who've sentenced more than 200 riot defendants so far. Prosecutors often cite the profit-chasing activities in seeking tougher punishments.

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in 24 hours to Singapore

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in 24 hours to Singapore

A group of German air force fighter jets has landed in Singapore as part of a marathon bid to fly them some 12,800 kilometers (8,000 miles) from their home base to Southeast Asia in just 24 hours. The exercise comes at a time of tensions between China and the U.S. and its allies over Taiwan and demonstrates the ability for a European nation to move air power quickly to the region. The six Eurofighter jets are accompanied by four transport aircraft and three tankers. They made stops along the way for refueling, inspection and rotations of pilots. Germany’s air force, the Luftwaffe, said one of the jets was fixed in the Middle East on Tuesday and another was held back.

Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material

Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from his former boss’s estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified.” Pence also told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that he didn't want to “prejudge” the contents seized by the government “until we know all the facts.”

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City schools’ new interim superintendent and new associate superintendent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News