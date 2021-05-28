Maryland's governor vetoes more than a dozen measures

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed more than a dozen measures Friday, including one aimed at creating greater transparency in emergency procurements — like the one that made headlines when Hogan confidentially purchased 500,000 COVID-19 tests from South Korea that later stirred controversy.

The bill would require the governor to provide a legislative panel notice within 72 hours after the execution of the contract or the expenditure of funds when authorizing a certain emergency procurement during a state of emergency.

In his veto letter, Hogan said “extraordinary measures were necessary to keep Marylanders safe from this deadly virus.”

“The arbitrary notification and reporting requirements that this legislation requires does little for transparency yet creates administrative challenges when time is of the essence,” wrote Hogan, a Republican. “It is unreasonable — and frankly, out of touch — for the legislature to expect the Governor or an agency head to check boxes on a form rather than focus on the emergency at hand.”

But Del. Brooke Lierman, a Democrat who sponsored the legislation in the House, said “it's incredibly disappointing and quite frustrating that our governor would be opposed to shining a light on how his administration is spending taxpayer dollars.”