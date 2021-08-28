Mask debate moves from school boards to courtrooms

In Florida, more than half of public school students are now in mask-requiring districts, despite an executive order from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. He wants to leave such decisions up to parents, but on Friday a judge decided that schools need to be able to require masks to protect public health.

Executive orders such as the rule from DeSantis, though, are easier to get around legally, said Jonathan Turley, a legal scholar at Georgetown University. He expects suits to continue through fall and winter.

“It’s only going to get more intense,” he said. “All of these issues are coming to the forefront, we have new studies that are offering a more complex picture of the efficacy of vaccines, the viability of natural antibodies, the ability of the variant to evade the vaccinations, so all of that is going to create much more difficult content to render decisions."

In places such as Utah and Iowa, where legislatures have passed laws restrictions or bans on mask mandates, the state could have a legal upper hand because state laws generally trumps local control. Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown and director of the World Health Organization Center on Global Health Law, said he considers restrictions on mask mandates “utterly irresponsible” and “a breach of public trust” but sees the legal landscape as hazy at best.