Mask foes at risk after virus case at Missouri meeting

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — At least one of the people who were at a boisterous St. Louis County Council meeting last week where many people spoke out against the county's new mask requirement has COVID-19, an official said Monday, noting that contact tracers were trying to determine if other attendees were infected.

Many of those who were at last Tuesday's meeting ignored the county's requirement that masks be worn inside public spaces, Democratic County Executive Sam Page said.

A St. Louis resident who was at the meeting began showing symptoms the next day and tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials issued an advisory asking anyone who attended the meeting, including those who were fully vaccinated, to quarantine through Aug. 10.

“Yes, it’s unfortunate that many of those Tuesday night ignored the law, but that’s what happened,” Page said Monday during a live-streamed video from his home. “As a result, this is where we are, wondering how many people were exposed to the virus and how many will become sick from the virus.”