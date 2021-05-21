Mask guidance conflicts as lawmakers return to State House

Fecteau said it's better to be safe than sorry, noting that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends masks for people who are not vaccinated or in crowds of people.

“I would be very regretful if a decision I made here at Legislative Council led to someone getting very ill,” said Fecteau, D-Biddeford.

During the pandemic, the Maine Legislature has been convening for floor sessions at the Augusta Civic Center.

In other pandemic-related news:

THE NUMBERS

The number of COVID-19 infections continues to inch downward in Maine.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has gone from 319 new cases per day on May 5 to 213 new cases per day on May 19.

The AP is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported an additional 170 infections and two deaths.

All told, there have been more than 66,700 infections and 818 deaths since the start of the pandemic, the Maine CDC reported.