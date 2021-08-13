Mask mandate draws angry crowd to Vegas-area schools meeting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Public anger about classroom mask mandates in Las Vegas stopped a school board meeting multiple times, and several people were escorted out by police, including a woman who was handcuffed and later charged with a misdemeanor, officials said.

The woman was ticketed for disrupting a public meeting and was not arrested, Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink said Friday.

Zink estimated about 400 people attended the Thursday evening school trustees session that was moved from a smaller district venue to the Clark County Commission auditorium because of the expected large turnout and protests during recent public meetings.

A parade of speakers berated school board members for following a directive enacted last week by Gov. Steve Sisolak requiring K-12 students and school employees in the Las Vegas and Reno areas to wear masks on buses and inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The Democratic governor modeled the move on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.