Mask mandate lifted at New Hampshire Statehouse

“We know the governor’s emergency order is still in place which indicates that he feels the pandemic is ongoing,” she said. “I think it’s early to removing the mask mandate especially if we’re thinking of letting the public back into the building.”

The 24-member Senate has been meeting remotely this year, while the 400-member House has met outside at the University of New Hampshire, in a parking lot from their cars and at a Bedford sport complex.

Its next several sessions will also be held in Bedford, but “at some point this has to end,” said House Speaker Sherm Packard, who became speaker after Republican Dick Hinch died of Covid-19 in December.

“We have been working for the past six months trying to make these buildings as safe as possible. The bottom line is, a good portion of the population has been vaccinated and is continuing to be vaccinated,” he said. “We have to come back into the chamber. This is the people’s building. It’s not our building.”

