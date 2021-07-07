Mask mandate returns for California lawmakers, staff

Los Angeles County public health officials have urged people to resume wearing masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status. Newsom is not now considering a return of a statewide mask mandate or other restrictions.

“Well, if we continue to get people vaccinated that will be unnecessary,” he said Wednesday. “This is the call to anyone who hasn't been vaccinated: Get vaccinated. What more evidence do you need?”

Anyone 12 and over is eligible for the vaccine. So far, about 70% of that population in California has received at least one dose.

At the Capitol, four of the nine cases were fully vaccinated people, a much high percentage of so-called breakthrough cases than the tiny number statewide. Between Jan. 1 and June 30, the state identified 8,699 coronavirus cases among people who are fully vaccinated. That represents 0.043% of the more than 20 million who have received the vaccine.

“Fully vaccinated” means a person is at least two weeks removed from their final dose of the vaccine.