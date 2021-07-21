Mask rule delays trial for ex-Hawaii prosecutor's brother

The friends sold the pills to earn easy cash, some of it funding cocaine parties with Puana, prosecutors said. Puana told the wife of one friend that she could sell the pills to pay for tuition at the pricey Big Island private school that the children of Puana and the friend attended, prosecutors said.

Puana's sister, Katherine Kealoha, pleaded guilty to using her position as a deputy prosecutor to protect him from a drug-dealing investigation. She entered the plea after a jury found her and her now-estranged husband guilty of conspiracy in a separate case alleging they plotted to frame a relative to keep him from revealing fraud that financed their lavish lifestyle.

“Like a dolphin caught in a tuna net, the case against Dr. Puana is based on the fact that his sister is Kathy Kealoha,” Broden said in an email Wednesday. Puana will present a “vigorous defense,” the attorney said, adding that prosecutors' main witnesses have been spared from prosecution by falsely implicating Puana.

“Puana’s use of controlled substances spiraled to the point of challenging his fellow users to take a photo of themselves using cocaine in an outrageous place,” prosecutors said.