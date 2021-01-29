Maskless lawmaker runs hearings after out-of-state trip

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Republican legislator in the New Hampshire House failed to cover his face as required for more than three hours of testimony in a hearing room Friday, a day after he returned from Florida.

Rep. Al Baldasaro, a Republican from Londonderry, said he had maintained social distance throughout his trip and later donned a face shield, saying he was doing so to satisfy anyone who was “whining and complaining.”

While the 24-member Senate has been conducting its hearings and sessions entirely remotely, leadership in the 400-member House — one of the world’s largest legislative bodies — has resisted that approach, even after the death of Speaker Dick Hinch from COVID-19 in December.

The state’s travel rules require those traveling outside of New England to quarantine for 14 days upon returning to New Hampshire, and the Statehouse COVID-19 screening rules call for denying entry to those who have made such trips within the past two weeks.

But Baldasaro, who is chair of the House State-Federal Relations and Veterans Affairs Committee, was permitted to lead public hearings because he met criteria for breaking quarantine, the House speaker's office said. Several committee members attended the hearings in preson, with the public participating via phone.