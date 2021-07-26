Masks again required in St. Louis area amid COVID-19 rise

“Let us have the conversation,” he said, noting that state law changed in June to put new restrictions on the imposition of public health restrictions.

Schmitt, who is seeking the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, said he planned to sue Monday to block the city and county from enforcing the renewed mandate.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said Schmitt would not be successful. She noted that he filed an unsuccessful lawsuit last year against the Chinese government over the coronavirus, alleging that nation’s officials are to blame for the pandemic.

“I wish that he would put more of his attention toward serving the people of the state of Missouri," she said, “and holding our health and safety paramount instead of filing frivolous lawsuits that waste taxpayer dollars."

Page, a Democrat, was critical of what he described as “creating distractions for political gain."