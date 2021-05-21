Masks could be sore spot as lawmakers return to State House

In other pandemic-related news:

THE NUMBERS

The number of COVID-19 infections continues to inch downward in Maine.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has gone from 319 new cases per day on May 5 to 213 new cases per day on May 19.

The AP is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported an additional 170 infections and two deaths.

All told, there have been more than 66,700 infections and 818 deaths since the start of the pandemic, the Maine CDC reported.

ARTS FUNDING

The Maine Arts Commission is going to distribute more than $750,000 in federal stimulus money for projects that employ artists.

The money comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, which received $135 million from the American Rescue Plan, approved by Congress to reduce the pandemic’s economic toll.