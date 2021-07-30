Masks mandated in New Orleans; Louisiana may follow Monday

State figures indicate close to 42% of Louisiana's population had gotten a first vaccination dose as of Thursday. In New Orleans, the rate was around 57%.

Edwards and Kanter both said there was some good news on the vaccination front. The rate of people getting their first vaccine dose has hit more than 10,000 a day, up from around 2,000 a day a month ago.

But both painted an otherwise grim picture. Kanter said 45 hospitals in the state have asked for help with staffing as the number of hospitalizations in Louisiana continued to soar by over 100 a day. At 1,740 hospitalizations in the latest figures, the number was on pace to set a record early next week. Hospitalizations last topped at 2,069 in January during the state's third surge. Infections are growing fastest among younger people, with the steepest climb among those between 18 and 29.

Edwards said he's been asked by health officials around the state to impose a mandate. Warner Thomas, CEO of Ochsner Health system, told reporters Friday afternoon that he was one of them. “We see this accelerating, not getting better,” Warner said,