Massachusetts governor unveils $45.6B state budget proposal

During the speech, Baker said that the state’s economy had been “hammered” by the coronavirus and the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious disease.

“Today, we are in much better shape economically than we were last spring. But far too many people still can’t find a job. Our downtowns are hurting. And many of our small businesses have been crushed by the pandemic,” the Republican said during the address from his office in a nearly empty Statehouse.

Democratic House Speaker Ronald Mariano tweeted Wednesday that he looking forward to reviewing Baker’s budget proposal “and working with him and the Senate this session on legislation that will match the scale of the current economic and public health emergencies.”

The release of the governor’s spending plan marks the start of the budget debate on Beacon Hill, which was interrupted last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

The House and Senate will release and debate their own versions of the budget before hashing out a single compromise version that must be approved by both chambers before being sent to Baker for his signature by the start of 2021 fiscal year on July 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.