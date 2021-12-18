 Skip to main content
AP

Massachusetts lawmaker confirmed as ambassador to Ireland

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts state lawmakers has been confirmed as the country’s next ambassador to Ireland.

Democratic state Rep. Claire Cronin, of Easton, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate late Friday as the chamber voted on a number of President Joe Biden’s appointment for ambassadors, judges, and other key federal roles.

Biden nominated Cronin in June and and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee moved the nomination in October.

As House majority leader under Speaker Ronald Mariano, Cronin is the second-ranking Democrat in the chamber and the first woman to hold the position.

Mariano in a statement Saturday thanked her for her service and said she'd be greatly missed.

“The Commonwealth has greatly benefitted from Claire’s integrity, intellect, and leadership,” he said. “She leads through example — with the goal of elevating voices, advocating for a more just society, and delivering impactful solutions through collaboration.”

Cronin, who has said her grandfather was from Donegal in northwest Ireland, was a leading surrogate and a fundraiser for Biden during the 2020 campaign.

A lawyer, she was first elected to the House in 2012 and served as a mediator in the landmark settlement of Catholic clergy sex abuse cases in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

