Massachusetts lawmakers to give final OK to new state budget

The budget also includes a compromise on the film tax credit by making the tax break permanent. The tax break has been criticized by some, saying big-budget Hollywood movies don’t need a break, but supporters have said it's key to nurturing the state’s home-grown film industry.

Baker had also proposed a two-month, tax-free holiday in part because the state had taken in so much more revenue than expected. Baker had said he wanted to reward Massachusetts residents by giving some of that money back in the form of an extended tax-free period.

The idea was quickly shelved by Democratic legislative leaders who said the state should stick to its traditional tax-free summer weekend — this year planned for Aug. 14-15.

A Senate proposal that would have placed fees on Uber and Lyft rides and used the money for transportation needs failed to be included in the final budget. The budget also failed to include Senate language that would have let lottery players use their debit cards to buy lottery tickets.

The budget process this year stretched beyond the beginning of the new fiscal year.