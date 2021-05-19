Massachusetts lawmakers weigh bills to expand voting access

“The 2020 election in Massachusetts was a remarkable success,” Galvin said during the hearing, pointing to high turnout and results he said were prompt and reliable.

Galvin said he supports many of the proposals including no excuse voting by mail for all elections, expanding early in-person voting in general and primary elections, allowing same day registration on Election Day and expanding the use of drop boxes.

“This is not a partisan thing. We had many Republicans who voted by mail last time,” Galvin said, “This is a citizenship thing, not a partisanship thing.”

The debate in Massachusetts comes as many other states are weighing efforts to place limitations on access to the ballot.

One of the supporters of the bill, Democratic Sen. Cynthia Creem, said there is an element of racial justice in expanding access to the vote.

“At this time in our country’s history we know now more than ever how expanding voter participation is critical to ensuring that all voices are heard,” she said. “And with some states increasingly looking to suppress voter turnout this is the time for Massachusetts to be a leader.”

The bill has the backing of many civil rights and voting rights organizations.