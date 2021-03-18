 Skip to main content
Massachusetts looks to push back tax filing deadline
AP

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts legislative leaders are moving to push back the state's tax filing deadline to match up with a decision by the federal government to move the deadline from April 15 to May 17 this year.

Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano said they plan to include the change in legislation already moving through the Legislature that addresses emergency paid leave, unemployment insurance, and tax relief on forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans.

“This tax flexibility which was also authorized last year by the Legislature, will provide stability and ensure residents have time to prepare and file as we continue to weather the impacts of the pandemic," the Democrats said in a written statement Thursday.

The decision postpones when individual taxpayers must file their return and when their payment is due.

The Internal Revenue Service said taxpayers who owe money would not face any further penalties or interest if they pay by May 17. The new deadline also applies to individuals who pay self-employment tax.

Taxpayers do not need to take any action to take advantage of the new deadline.

