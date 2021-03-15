Massachusetts Senate again OKs sweeping climate bill

Baker has said he supports much of the legislation.

“The science is clear — the Commonwealth, the nation and the world must achieve net zero emissions by 2050 if we are to avoid the worst impacts of climate change,” Baker said in a letter to lawmakers last month when he returned the bill.

But he has also said some elements in the legislation could end up slowing the economy as it tries to rebound from the pandemic.

Most of the changes suggested by Baker are technical in nature, impacting the details about how the state hopes to reach its renewable energy goals. One amendment proposed by the governor would give specific sectors of the economy more flexibility in reducing emissions, as long as the state hits its overall target.

Baker has also expressed concern that some elements of the bill could make it harder to build desperately needed housing.

In a joint statement issued last week, the Democratic leaders of both chambers — Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano — said the bill can accomplish many goals.

“We can fight climate change, grow the economy, and support the most vulnerable at the same time," they said.

The House is expected to debate, and likely pass, the bill again on Thursday with the goal of shipping it back to Baker quickly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0