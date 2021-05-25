Massachusetts state auditor will not seek reelection

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection to a fourth term next year.

Bump first took office in 2011 and was the first woman to hold the position, one of the state's six constitutional offices. Before becoming auditor, she was a four-term state representative and former Gov. Deval Patrick's secretary of labor and workforce development.

The Democrat said in her announcement posted on the agency's website that she does not plan to run for another office.

“However, I want to create the opportunity for another leader who shares my commitment to making government work better and building the public trust to pursue this mission. The public deserves to choose from a wide field, and this announcement will help make that possible," she said.

The job of the auditor is to ensure accountability, transparency and trust in state government.