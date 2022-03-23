 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Massachusetts top court suspends judge over unwanted contact

  • Updated
  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — The highest court in Massachusetts indefinitely suspended a judge without pay on Wednesday after finding that he groped a court employee during a conference in 2019, then lied about his conduct by saying it was unintentional contact.

Probate and Family Court Judge Paul M. Sushchyk was suspended “for a reasonable time to permit the executive and legislative branches to consider, if they wish, whether he should retain his judicial office," the Supreme Judicial Court said in its ruling, which upheld a decision by the Commission on Judicial Conduct.

The SJC said Sushchyk’s “intentional wrongdoing — both the unwanted touching of the complainant and the lying that followed — violated the canons of judicial conduct.”

An email seeking comment was sent to Sushchyk’s attorney.

The alleged inappropriate contact occurred at a three-day judicial conference in April 2019, the SJC said. The court employee and other employees were at a restaurant on the first night when Sushchyk walked behind the seated woman and put his hand on her buttock for several seconds, the SJC said. The woman filed a formal complaint several days later.

People are also reading…

In his written explanation to the Commission on Judicial Conduct, Sushchyk called his behavior unintentional, saying he was unsteady on his feet after past hip replacement surgery, a long day, and alcohol consumption, so he reached out to steady himself and accidentally touched the woman. But during a later hearing he denied touching her and said she made up the incident.

Sushchyk was nominated to the bench by Gov. Charlie Baker in January 2018, and according to a statement from the governor's office at the time, had previously been in private practice and also served in the Army Reserve from 1979 to 2003, including time with the Judge Advocate Corps.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jupiter’s moons Io and Europa recently photobombed the Juno Probe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News