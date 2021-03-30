Massive LA County to expand capacity indoors, reopen bars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Massive Los Angeles County can reopen even more businesses — including outdoor bars that don't serve food — while expanding how many people are allowed to dine indoors and catch a movie, but won't do so until next week, officials said Tuesday.

The county of 10 million people was one of several counties, including neighboring Orange County, that moved into the state's second-least restrictive orange tier amid low coronavirus case rates and increased vaccinations. Half of the state's nearly 40 million people are now in that tier, which means virus rates are “moderate."

The new rules allow for expanded activities the following day, but counties can opt to maintain more restrictions. LA County's public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday that reopenings and expansions will go into effect Monday, April 5, adding that she wanted to take a more cautious approach given the mix of new variants.

The county is home to a quarter of California's residents, and was reporting well over 10,000 new cases and a couple hundred deaths a day during the winter surge. On Tuesday, Ferrer reported 26 additional deaths and 386 new cases as she implored people to continue wearing masks.

“If we wish to maintain these low numbers, it will be essential that each of us not get sloppy,” she said.