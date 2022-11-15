 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Masters concedes Senate race, Hobbs celebrates governor win

  • Updated
  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Blake Masters called Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly Tuesday to concede in the Arizona Senate race, joining other vanquished Republicans around the country who cast doubt on the 2020 election but still acknowledged their own defeat.

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, however, had not conceded a day after The Associated Press called the race for Democrat Katie Hobbs.

“There were obviously a lot of problems with this election, but there is no path forward,” Masters wrote in a statement he posted to Twitter. He did not specify the problems, but has previously complained about long lines at polling places and a problem with ballot printers at about a third of the vote centers in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix.

Masters said “Republicans are the underdogs now," saying he attracted millions in opposition spending by antagonizing Democrats, the media, big tech firms and “woke corporations." Republicans need to rethink the way they run campaigns, he said.

People are also reading…

Democrats now control Arizona's two U.S. Senate seats and the governor's office for the first time since 1950. A Democrat was also elected secretary of state this year and the race for attorney general was extremely close.

Republicans who lost their races in other states have generally conceded defeat, including Doug Mastriano, a prominent election denier who lost the race for Pennsylvania governor. But in Arizona, Masters is an exception among the statewide candidates. Mark Finchem, who lost the secretary of state race to Democrat Adrian Fontes, has spent days spreading Q-Anon memes and conspiracy theories alleging the contest was stolen from him.

Lake has said little in public aside from a one sentence tweet Monday night: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”

Her campaign team and the Arizona Republican Party have pushed people who voted by mail to verify that their ballot was accepted. Mail voters whose ballots get flagged for problems have until the end of Wednesday to resolve the issue. They've also been looking to collect testimonials from people who say they faced problems voting in person on election day, which could be used in a lawsuit.

“In this election, Arizonans chose solving our problems over conspiracy theories," Hobbs told supporters in a victory speech Monday. "We chose sanity over chaos and we chose unity over division. We chose a better Arizona. And we chose democracy.”

But she said the work to safeguard democracy continues. Hobbs built a reputation as a staunch defender of Arizona's election as former President Donald Trump and his supporters spread false claims of fraud in 2020 and state Senate Republicans oversaw an unprecedented partisan audit of the vote count.

Lake has cast doubt on the 2020 election and refused before the election to commit to accepting the results if she lost.

Outgoing Republican Gov. Doug Ducey called to congratulate Hobbs from Orlando, Florida, where the Republican Governors Association is meeting, spokesman C.J. Karamargin said. Ducey is co-chairman of the group tasked with raising money and recruiting candidates to help the GOP win races for governor. The RGA spent more than $10 million on television ads attacking Hobbs.

When she takes office in January, Hobbs will be Arizona's first Democratic governor since Janet Napolitano resigned to join Barack Obama's administration in 2009. She will likely work with a Republican-controlled Legislature, and she pledged Monday to keep her door open to members of both parties.

“But for those of you who prefer to obstruct, spread disinformation and continue to pursue an extreme agenda out of touch with this state, take note of the results of this election,” Hobbs said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in a midterm election centered on voter frustration over inflation, abortion rights and more. But despite huge spending, it's unclear the eventual outcome changes much in Washington.

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day. The current Senate is evenly divided, and Nevada is one of three undetermined races that will determine which party controls the chamber. Election officials are tallying thousands of votes Friday ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail ballots. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running slightly behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign still expressed optimism. Laxalt has predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on.

US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid

US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid

The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine amid concerns financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress. The announcement came Thursday, as the vote counting from the midterm elections continues. Republicans are inching closer to a narrow House majority. Control of the Senate hinges on tight races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. U.S. officials say the aid package will contain large amounts of ammunition and, for the first time, four highly mobile Avenger Air Defense Systems. The U.S. has committed more than $18 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked in February.

McCarthy's quest to be speaker collides with GOP failures

McCarthy's quest to be speaker collides with GOP failures

With the promise of a red wave receding, Republicans are facing the stark reality that any return to power would mean presiding over a narrowly split Congress. Meanwhile, the party's dismal performance weakened House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as he reaches for the speaker’s gavel. If Republicans pick up the remaining seats needed to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington, McCarthy could rise to the position he has long wanted, but he would almost certainly be diminished, like so many other GOP speakers before him who were forced out or chose early retirement.

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk fires engineer over Twitter: 'Bunch of cowards'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News