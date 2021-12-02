 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Matanuska-Susitna Borough challenging new redistricting maps

  • 0

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Matanuska-Susitna Borough is suing the Alaska Redistricting Board over recently drawn legislative boundaries that it says dilutes the votes of borough residents.

The lawsuit — brought on behalf of the borough and Michael Brown, the borough manager — was filed Thursday, their attorney Stacey Stone said. The case did not immediately show up on the court’s online records system.

The board finalized its maps Nov. 10, triggering a 30-day period in which challenges could be filed. The board was charged with rewriting Alaska’s political boundaries following the 2020 census.

The lawsuit cites concerns with the degree to which the target population for House districts was exceeded in the region and says two shared districts, with Valdez and parts of the Denali Borough, ignore “logical, municipal, and natural boundaries."

Peter Torkelson, the board's executive director, said the board “will review any legal challenges with our counsel and then respond through the court system as contemplated by the Alaska Constitution. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time.”

A plan proposed by the Matanuska-Susitna Borough included four full House and two shared House districts. It did not seek to be paired with Valdez in one of the shared districts. Officials with the borough and Valdez argued against such a pairing.

People are also reading…

The borough also proposed a shared district that included the entire Denali Borough but the plan adopted by the board excluded a portion of the Denali Borough including Cantwell, the lawsuit states.

The board's final plan “raises an inference of intentional discrimination, by unnecessarily dividing the MSB in ways which dilute the effective strength of MSB voters," the lawsuit states, with MSB referring to Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s "Dr. Oz Show" after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey's show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science.

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota called Friday for House leaders to take “appropriate action" against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Omar at the U.S. Capitol.

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic" Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown. He urged Americans anew to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread.

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden Lays Out New COVID Roadmap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News