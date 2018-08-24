Subscribe for 33¢ / day

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A retired Marine Corps officer who is seeking a seat in Congress will get a November ballot spot after a successful write-in campaign.

Matt Morgan, a Democrat from Traverse City, is running against Republican U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman. The Board of State Canvassers said Friday that Morgan had enough write-in votes in the Aug. 7 primary election to qualify for the general election.

Morgan calls it a win for voters in northern Michigan's 1st District. His name wasn't listed on the primary ballot because of a technicality. Morgan had listed a post office box on his nominating petitions.

The district includes 32 counties in the Upper Peninsula and the northern Lower Peninsula.

