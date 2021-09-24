Matthew McConaughey 'measuring' Texas gubernatorial run

Matthew McConaughey is still considering a run for political office.

The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor, a native of Texas, said in a recent episode of the "Set‌ ‌it‌ ‌Straight:‌ ‌Myths‌ ‌and‌ ‌Legends" podcast that he's "measuring" the idea after members of the country band Midland said he should run for office in his home state. Over the past year, McConaughey has played with the idea of running for governor.

To the hosts, he replied, "Well, thank you, man. I'm measuring it. Look, it's going to be in some capacity. ... I just -- I'm more of a folksy and philosopher poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician."

He continued, "So I go, well, that's a reason not to, but then I go, no, that's exactly why you should, because politics needs redefinition, but I'm measuring, you know, what is my category? What's my embassy?"