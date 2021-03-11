Matthew McConaughey: Texas governor run 'a true consideration'

Matthew McConaughey isn't counting out campaigning for something other than an Oscar just yet.

McConaughey briefly addressed potentially entering Texas politics in an appearance on "The Balanced Voice" podcast hosted by Crime Stoppers of Houston.

While the interview focused mainly on McConaughey's new book "Greenlights," host Rania Mankarious read a listener question that asked if the Oscar-winning Texas native was planning on adding "governor" to his resume.

"It's a true consideration," McConaughey said before the conversation quickly pivoted.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022. He announced earlier this month that Texas is lifting its mask mandate, making it the largest state to end an order.

McConaughey first addressed the idea of a run for governor in a November appearance on a radio show.

"I mean, that wouldn't be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me," McConaughey said. "I would say this: Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested."