 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maui considers reserving beach parking for residents
0 comments
AP

Maui considers reserving beach parking for residents

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — The Maui County Council is considering measures that would reserve at least half of all public beach access parking for residents and for visitors to be charged parking fees.

The proposals came as frustration has increased because of overcrowding and large numbers of tourists, The Maui News reported.

“For too long, residents have been asked to sacrifice their quality of life for the promise of economic benefit, but as balance was neglected, the return on investment diminished and our resources have been loved to death,” said Council Vice-Chairwoman Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, who introduced both proposals.

She envisions a beach parking program where resident vehicles could get stickers or another identification to allow access. Another possibility would be the addition of parking fee machines that would scan Hawaii driver’s licenses and print tickets for display on car dashboards.

Enforcement would be funded by nonresident parking fees. Signs would be posted and stalls painted to inform visitors of the rules.

A local company could be contracted for enforcement, or county ranger services could be expanded. Rawlins-Fernandez said visitor vehicles parked in resident spaces would be towed.

Both issues were referred to the council’s Budget and Finance Committee for an upcoming meeting, likely in July.

Council Chairwoman Alice Lee said the proposals need thorough consideration, especially because enforcement is central to the proposal.

The number of travelers to Maui has rebounded in recent months after plunging at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Resident frustration has lately centered on the perceived lack of enforcement by the state and county of tourists who don’t follow COVID-19 rules for wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Maui News.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID halts Huntington's addiction crisis progress

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

+4
AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration
National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Border woes dent Biden approval on immigration

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans disapprove than approve of how President Joe Biden is handling the sharply increasing number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, and approval of his efforts on larger immigration policy falls short of other top issues — suggesting it could be a weak point for the new administration.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News