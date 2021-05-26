Maui council measure would pause hotel building permits

Sugimura asked how reducing visitor accommodations will result in not adding visitors.

“How do you stop visitors from coming?” she asked.

King said the pause will maintain a status quo while officials “look for solutions and receive information.” King said many moratoriums are adopted while waiting for data.

“The bottom line is when you find yourself in a hole, the best thing to do is stop digging,” she said. “We have all recognized that we have over-tourism, we have all recognized that we have a climate emergency, we’ve passed resolutions to both of those that we need solutions for."

The bill notes the Maui Island Plan calls for a daily visitor population that doesn't exceed one-third of the resident population, yet in 2019 the daily visitor census stood at about 70,000 while the resident population was under 150,000.

"This bill maintains status quo and stops us from adding additional visitor accommodations until we can come up with solutions or we can figure out how we are going to lower that figure, the ratio of tourists to residents,” King said.

Visitor accommodations covers hotels, resorts, timeshares, short-term rental homes, bed and breakfast homes and vacation rentals.

Council Vice Chairwoman Keani Rawlins-Fernandez said she will soon introduce a similar moratorium bill covering the entire island.

