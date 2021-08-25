Maui health official linked to controversial virus treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved ivermectin in both people and animals for some parasitic worms and for head lice and skin conditions. The FDA has not approved its use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans.

“Using any treatment for COVID-19 that’s not approved or authorized by the FDA, unless part of a clinical trial, can cause serious harm,” the FDA said in a warning about the drug.

Hydroxychloroquine was approved by the FDA to treat malaria and certain autoimmune conditions. The World Health Organization has said there is no evidence that the drug is effective at reducing the chance of severe illness or death from COVID-19, and warns that when used in COVID-19 patients, it can increase the risk of heart rhythm problems, blood and lymph disorders, kidney injury, liver problems and failure.

One of the group's members is Dr. Kirk Milhoan, a pediatric cardiologist and senior pastor at Calvary Chapel South Maui.

He outlined his treatments in a videotaped discussion with Pang. It involves using hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as early treatment options.

He said he disagrees with the FDA and maintains his early treatment protocol is an option for people who, like himself, don’t want to get vaccinated.

Later Wednesday, Maui's mayor condemned the off-label use hydroxychloroquine and the ivermectin as treatments for COVID-19 in response to reports about it being used to treat people on Maui.

