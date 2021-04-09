 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maui to require 2nd virus tests for trans-Pacific travelers
0 comments
AP

Maui to require 2nd virus tests for trans-Pacific travelers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Maui County in Hawaii will soon require second coronavirus tests for trans-Pacific travelers flying directly to the island.

In addition to the current state-required pre-travel tests, people flying into Maui County from outside Hawaii will now be required to get negative coronavirus tests when arriving at the Kahului Airport to avoid quarantine, Mayor Michael Victorino told reporters on Wednesday.

People who refuse either test will be required to quarantine for 10 days in Maui. The pre-travel virus tests must occur at most 72 hours before passengers take their flights.

“This secondary test has been designed to determine if visitors and returning residents are contributing to the large rate of COVID-19 here in Maui,” Victorino said.

Victorino estimated that the program may take up to 10 business days to put in place.

A study conducted in November by Maui health officials found that two out of every 281 travelers who consented to second, follow-up coronavirus tests at the airport tested positive, the Maui News reported.

A county spokesperson could not be reached for comment Wednesday by the Maui News regarding how much the new testing program will cost.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms.

But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia. Sometimes people with a coronavirus infection display no symptoms.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Maui News.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crushed leaded glass stored in South Sioux City

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News